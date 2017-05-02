PD identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash in south Phoenix

A woman has died and a man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash near Baseline Road and 28th Street Tuesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say that the motorcyclist was riding eastbound on Baseline Road when he lost control and was ejected along with a female passenger.

They were both taken to an area trauma center.

The female victim died from her injuries. She has been identified as Jarhet Gutierrez, 20.

The 21-year-old motorcycle driver remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say impairment does appear to be a factor in the crash,

Baseline Road was closed between 24th and 32nd Streets but has since been reopened.

#Update Baseline re-opened btwn 24th St & 32nd St after deadly motorcycle accident investigation. — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) May 2, 2017

#Update fr Phx PD: female passenger confirmed dead, male rider in crit condition. Baseline CLOSED btwn 24th St & 32nd St. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/sIWC5CxzN3 — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) May 2, 2017

Traffic Alert fr Phx PD: Motorcycle crash has restricted Baseline btwn 24th St & 32nd St. Alt: Southern/Broadway. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/xeBJdbLc3V — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) May 2, 2017

