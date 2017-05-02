UPDATE

PD identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash in south Phoenix

A woman has died and a man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash near Baseline Road and 28th Street Tuesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department. 

Police say that the motorcyclist was riding eastbound on Baseline Road when he lost control and was ejected along with a female passenger.  

They were both taken to an area trauma center.

The female victim died from her injuries. She has been identified as Jarhet Gutierrez, 20.

The 21-year-old motorcycle driver remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say impairment does appear to be a factor in the crash,

Baseline Road was closed between 24th and 32nd Streets but has since been reopened.

