Live Nation offering $20 tickets to dozens of shows in the Valley

$20 tickets will be available on Tuesday for select shows. (Source: livenation.com)

Some big name musical acts are coming to the Valley and you can score tickets for only $20 for some of these shows.

Live Nation is celebrating National Concert Day with $20 concert tickets for more than 50 tours.

The $20 tickets are good for nearly 30 shows right here in the Valley.

The special low priced tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Arizona time on Tuesday, May 2 and the sale lasts until May 9.

For more information, click/tap here.

A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation) on May 1, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.