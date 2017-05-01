Pinal Co. Sheriff's Office adds crime map

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has joined a nationwide network of maps that show where crimes happen. (Source: http://communitycrimemap.com/)

Tracking crime in Pinal County got a lot easier.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office joined a nationwide crime mapping system that many Valley cities already use.

The online crime map is called Community Crime Map and it maps and analyzes crime data, alerts Pinal County citizens about crimes in their area and allows PCSO to alert people about crimes as they occur.

The red dots on the map mean some sort of assault, green is a type of theft, purple is sexual assault, yellow is drug related, orange is arson and black is a homicide or death investigation.

For the crimes in your neighborhood, click/tap here.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.