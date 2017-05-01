PD: Two injured after car wreck collides with pedestrians

Two car crash injures three in Phoenix. 1 May 2017 [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]

Two people were injured after getting hit by a car involved in a crash in Phoenix Monday evening.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said the two vehicle collision happened at Indian School at 83rd Avenue around 7 P.M.

Howard said after two cars collided on the road, one of the cars slid and hit two people nearby.

An 11-year-old girl and a 61-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to survive, said Howard.

A 19-year-old man who was the driver of one of the cars was also injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

