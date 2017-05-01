Salt River tubing season underway

A tube rental is $17 and that includes the tube, free parking and a bus ride to and from the specific points along the river. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Along with the beautiful desert landscape, some tubers saw wild Salt River horses soaking up the spring sun. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Several hundred people went out to the river just north of Mesa to take advantage of the opening. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Tubing season on the Salt River kicked off on Monday.

Several hundred people went out to the river just north of Mesa to take advantage of the opening.

"It's pretty cool. It's nice. We're ready to party for four hours, right?" said Richard Ward, who is visiting from Florida.

Along with the beautiful desert landscape, some tubers saw wild Salt River horses soaking up the spring sun and enjoying the 68 degree water.

"We did bring a bunch of snacks, a bunch of drinks, some ropes to tie our stuff together, and some blankets so we don't burn," said Stephanie Sitto, who is visiting from Michigan.

Those blankets or sheets are crucial since the black tubes can get hot from being under the sun for hours.

A tube rental is $17 and that includes the tube, free parking and a bus ride to and from the specific points along the river.

If you're heading out there, wear plenty of sunblock, bring lots of water and wear closed-toe shoes.

For more information, head to their website.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.