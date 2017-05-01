Gov. Ducey has medical procedure to remove something suspicious from his face

Gov. Doug Ducey underwent what is being described as a routine medical procedure last week following a check-up with his doctor.

The governor's dermatologist "burned" something suspicious off Ducey's face on Thursday, according to his spokesman, Daniel Scarpinato.

It's not known what it was as Scarpinato added that the governor was never diagnosed and that he's undergone several similar procedures in the past.

When initially asked about a mark on his face Monday morning the governor said, "I'm starting to put on more sunscreen before I go out in the sun and that's important for all of us to do."

It took Ducey's office several hours to elaborate. Today is Melanoma Monday because May is skin cancer awareness month. 

