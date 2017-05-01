Settlement reached on class action lawsuit involving packaged ice

Those who bought packaged ice could be eligible for some cash as a part of a class action lawsuit settlement.

If you purchased packaged ice from a supermarket, grocery store or other retailer and the ice was made by The Home City Ice Company, Arctic Glacier Inc., Arctic Glacier International Inc., Arctic Glacier Income Fund, Reddy Ice Corporation, Reddy Ice Holdings Inc., or any of their subsidiaries or affiliates between Jan. 1, 2001 and Mar. 6, 2008, you may be entitled to benefits from the class action settlement.

Home City denied it did anything wrong but agreed to pay $2.7 million to settle the packaged ice class action lawsuit.

The potential reward is up to $12 with no proof of purchase. It's $6 for one to six bags or blocks of packaged ice. It's $12 for those claiming seven or more bags or blocks of packaged ice. Those who submit claims with proof of purchase for more than 12 packages of ice are eligible to receive a payment of $12 for 12 bags of ice, plus $2 for each additional package of ice

You must file a claim by May 17. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.