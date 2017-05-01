Maricopa county confirms first detection of West Nile virus for 2017

The first presence of West Nile virus this season has been detected by county officials. 1 May 2017 [Source: 3TV / CBS 5]

The first presence of West Nile virus for the 2017 season has been confirmed by county officials

The Maricopa County Environmental Services Department spokesman, Johnny Dilone said their office has confirmed a positive mosquito sample containing West Nile virus was collected recently in an East Valley location.

Maricopa County Environmental Services Director, Steven Goode said, “Through our routine year-round surveillance of collecting and testing mosquitoes throughout the county, the West Nile virus positive mosquito sample was discovered.”

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands, and skin rash. These flu-like symptoms can occur within 3 to 15 days after a mosquito bite.

“Effectively controlling and eliminating mosquito breeding places results in reduced cases of West Nile virus and any other mosquito-borne diseases,” said Goode.

The Maricopa County Vector Control office advises that the best thing each of us can do to protect ourselves and our families from this and other mosquito-related diseases is to prevent getting bit by mosquitoes and to eliminate breeding sites on our own property.

Here are a few tips from the Maricopa County Vector Control office on ways to eliminate mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of bites:

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Check for items outside the home that collect water, such as cans, bottles, buckets, old tires, and other containers.

Change water in flower vases, birdbaths, planters, and animal watering pans at least twice a week.

Repair leaky pipes and outside faucets, and move air conditioner drain hoses frequently.

Avoid being bitten by mosquitoes when going outside at night by using insect repellant with DEET. Wear light weight clothing that covers the arms and legs.

For more information or to report a mosquito problem in your area, call (602) 506-0700, or visit www.FightTheBiteMaricopa.org.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.