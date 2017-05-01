Police: One dead, one hurt after stabbing on Phoenix city bus

One man has died and another man is hurt after both were stabbed on a Valley Metro bus Monday morning, according to officials with the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard said the incident happened shortly after 10 A.M. along Van Buren Street just east of Central Avenue.

The bus was stopped when a 33-year-old man getting on the bus had a brief interaction with the bus driver over fare payment, said Howard.

That's when the man pulled a large knife out and stabbed a 49-year-old man who had just got on the bus in front of him, said Howard.

He also cut a 33-year-old man during the fray. He then took off running dropping the knife near the scene.

Police caught up with him near 7th Street and Polk Street and he was arrested. A knife found near the scene is suspected of being the weapon used, said Howard.

The 49-year-old man died on the bus, said Howard. The 33-year-old man's injuries were not life threatening.

Van Buren Street was closed between Central Avenue and 2nd Street during the investigation. Detectives are trying to determine what, if any, relationship there was between the men involved.

Van Buren currently closed east and west bound b/w Central and 2nd Street. @PHXStreetTrans https://t.co/fKFdkoo2UW — PHX Public Transit (@PhoenixMetroBus) May 1, 2017

Stabbing at central and van Buren PHX PD say one in custody #azfamily pic.twitter.com/x8AEq7dfwz — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) May 1, 2017

ALERT: Extended delays for Route 7 (7th Street) and Route 3 (Van Buren) for bus incident. — PHX Public Transit (@PhoenixMetroBus) May 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.