3 On Your Side recoups $23K during April

Joel Weeks was one viewer helped out by 3 On Your Side. After moving here from Utah, Weeks signed up to have $3,873 transferred into his Chase Bank account.

However, because his financial adviser was one digit off on Weeks’ account number, the $3,873 went to someone else's account and that person wouldn't return the money.

“The banker goes, 'Oh my gosh there it is. It's in this other person's account,'" Weeks remembers the banker saying. "I said, 'Well, pretty easy to fix right? You just take that money out of their account, let them know what happened and put it in my account.' And, he goes, 'I wish it were that easy.'"

Chase claimed there wasn't much they could do because they're not the ones who made the mistake.

However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Chase reconsidered and wound up depositing $3,873 into Weeks’ account.

Legally, they didn't have to, but they did. Weeks says he appreciates that and owes it all to 3 On Your side.

“You guys are good at taking care of these things and I'm grateful, very grateful,” Weeks said.

3 On Your Side also helped out Kathy Wagoner and her mom MaryAnn. They both shelled out a total of $3,600 as down payments for wooden shutters in their separate homes. But months later, the company, Shutter Crafters, kept the money and never came up with those shutters.

However, after 3 On Your Side's involvement, the company apologized and got those shutters installed. Both women say they were convinced they were out their $3,600 and credits 3 On Your Side for getting things done.

"Absolutely, you guys are awesome!" Kathy said.

And finally, there's Albert Barbosa. He had a serious ear infection and asked his insurance carrier, Aetna, which doctor he could go to that was considered "in-network."

After going to the doctor that Aetna suggested, Barbosa got a bill for more than $651 because the doctor was actually "out-of-network."

After fighting with Aetna for weeks, 3 On Your Side got involved.

At our request, Aetna investigated the matter and realized they had made a mistake.

As a result, Barbosa’s bill was less than $60 bucks which is a $600 savings.

“As soon as 3 On Your Side got involved, it was like three days later and Aetna called me back and said that I was right and that I was given misinformation by their person. In fact, it was their fault and I'm only responsible for the contracted rate," Barbosa said.

Turns out, Barbosa wasn't the only consumer with this problem. 

Another viewer told 3 On Your Side they had an identical billing issue with Aetna and the amount was significant.

3 On Your Side got involved and was able to get the Aetna to waive $12,000 in inaccurate out-of-network billing for that viewer.  

And when you total up the month of April, 3 On Your Side helped save or recoup $23,296. And, that brings our grand total for the year to just over $46,446.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

