PCSO locate parents of found little girl in San Tan Valley

PCSO says a citizen found a 2-3 year old little girl in San Tan Valley (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5)

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the parents of a young girl who was found in San Tan Valley Monday morning.

At approximately 7:33 a.m., PCSO deputies received a call from a citizen from the area of West Foothills Drive and North Butte Drive regarding a welfare check.

Bug Arend and Clif Laderer had spotted 3-year-old Westlin Burns walking alone, around their neighborhood.

They immediately comforted the child and called 911.

"You know when kids are crying, but you know when it's a 'something is wrong' cry," said Arend. "I would be scared to death if that was my kid. I just wanted to do something to help."

Officials say the girl was found wearing Peppa pig pajamas and flip flops.

Deputies checked the immediate area for the child’s parents but were unsuccessful.

"I don't want to see anything bad happen to a kid," said Laderer. That's my biggest fear."

According to investigators, Westlin's 15-year old brother was supposed to be watching the child, while Mom ran an errand and Dad was on his way home from work.

The child may have been walking around the neighborhood for 15 to 20 minutes.

"At first she was scared," said Deputy Steve Coppola. "She had wondered off to find Mom and realized she wasn't there."

Becky Burns came home around 10 a.m. and quickly realized her daughter was missing.

"As I walked out the front door yelling for her, a neighbor came over and said they have her and she is safe. Here is her picture on Facebook," said Burns. "It was just a few minutes of a nightmare. Then we realized she was safe and we couldn't get to her fast enough."

After interviewing mom and dad, PCSO deputies determined there wasn't any negligence, calling it an unfortunate incident.

Great News! We found the parents of the child who was found wandering in a San Tan Valley neighborhood. Thank you... https://t.co/RXES1BVIav — Pinal County Sheriff (@PinalCSO) May 1, 2017

