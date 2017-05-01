Scottsdale Jewish congregation hosts bake sale for Syrian refugees

A group of people came together over the weekend to prove that kindness knows now borders by helping some of the Valley’s newest residents.

Half a world away from the civil war in Syria, refugees continue to settle in Arizona.

Ladi Alzao, 25, moved here with her two daughters in August. The war, with its “24/7 bombings,” had made staying home impossible.

There are now 180 families calling Arizona home.

Over the weekend, Congregation Beth Israel, a Jewish congregation in Scottsdale, hosted a bake sale for the Muslim refugees.

“Syrian sweets are well-known around the world for being the most spectacular you can get,” Nancy Speidel, the event organizer, explained,

The cookies and cakes went fast; the tables were sold out in less than an hour.

Through a translator, Alzao said she was happy and that she “never expected to have these people buying from them to support them.”

“We’re giving women opportunities to make money to help their families,” Speidel said.

Many of the refugees hope to find jobs in local bakeries.

The bake sale was more than a fundraiser. It was an event to comfort people settling in a new land.

Congregation Beth Israel plans to host another bake sale in the fall.

