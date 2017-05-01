Mesa cop assaulted by possibly impaired person

A Mesa police officer is recovering after being assaulted by somebody who might have been drunk or high.

It happened early Monday morning outside the Circle K on Stapley Drive between the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway and Baseline Road.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the officer, whose name has not been released, “approached an individual in the Circle K parking lot for possible impairment.”

That person “pushed the officer” and then got into a vehicle and left.

The officer suffered some minor injuries.

The suspect has not been found.

