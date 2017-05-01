Monday, May 1

Free skin cancer screenings for Melanoma Monday

The Center For Dermatology and Plastic Surgery is offering free skin screenings from 8am to 3pm at these 4 Valley locations, no appointment necessary:

Gilbert- 3530 S. Val Vista Dr., Suite B109-110, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Glendale - 18699 N. 67th Avenue, Suite 220, Glendale, AZ 85308

Paradise Valley- 11209 N. Tatum Blvd, Suite 175 Phoenix, AZ 85028

Casa Grande- 1890 E. Florence Blvd. Suite 4, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Skin cancer prevention is a priority: ABCDE's of moles:

Asymmetry . One half doesn't match the appearance of the other half.

Border irregularit y. The edges are ragged, notched, or blurred.

Color . The color (pigmentation) is not uniform. Shades of tan, brown, and black are present. Dashes of red, white, and blue add to a mottled appearance.

Diameter . The size of the mole is greater than 1/4 inch (6 mm), about the size of a pencil eraser. Any growth of a mole should be evaluated.

Evolution . There is a change in the size, shape, symptoms (such as itching or tenderness), surface (especially bleeding), or color of a mole.

For more information about The Center For Dermatology & Plastic Surgery check out its official site at http://azskindoc.com and find more information about the center's latest programs, services and offers through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/centerforderm.

Free pizzas for Teacher Appreciation Week

To show their appreciation to K-12 teachers in AZ, Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa will give a free pizza to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers can stop by during normal business hours.

Organ Stop Pizza has been a Valley favorite for 45 years. Home to the nation's largest Wurlitzer pipe organ, the unique pizza restaurant is a favorite entertainment destination for all ages. They are a cash or check business. No debit or credit cards accepted but an ATM is available in the lobby. Organ Stop Pizza is located at 1149 East Southern Avenue in Mesa, AZ 85204 (SW corner of Southern/Stapley). Their phone is (480) 813-5700. For more information, go to www.organstoppizza.com. Find us on www.facebook.com/organstoppizza

Nook opens early once a year for moms

Nook Kitchen Downtown serves brunch only one day a year and that's Mother's Day. They give us a preview of their expansive menu.

For more information, visit: www.nookkitchen.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nookkitchendowntown/

Nook Kitchen Downtown

15 E Monroe Street

602-258-1037

"Meatless Monday" meals for the health-conscious

Chef John Collura joins us with good food from the good Earth, for a "meatless Monday." We're whipping up meals loaded with freshness to help promote eating healthy and organic.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America's Superfoods List to help you stay nourished during treatment and may help prevent cancer:

Source: http://www.cancercenter.com/community/nutritional-support/super-foods/

Garlic

Garlic has been found to stimulate natural protection against tumor cells. It has been discovered that garlic is toxic to invading pathogens and tumor cells; however, it is harmless to normal, healthy cells.

Carotenoids

Carotenoids and bioflavonoids absorb dangerous particles. They have the potential to stimulate the immune system. There is some evidence that both of these may be toxic to tumor cells. Carotenoids can be found in green and orange fruits and vegetables. Bioflavonoids are found in citrus, whole grains, honey and other plant foods.

Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, brussel sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower all have an active ingredient called "indoles" which have been proven to be protective against cancer. These vegetables are able to increase the body's production of important protective enzymes.

Legumes

Also, known as seed foods. These foods have a unique ability to envelop tumor cells and prevent their growth.

Yogurt

Scientists have found that the active culture of bacteria in yogurt, which is called Lactobacillus, actually helps to fortify the immune system. Studies have shown that the use of yogurt in the diet triples the internal production of interferon which the immune system uses against tumor cells. Yogurt has also been shown to raise the level of natural killer cells.

For info about Chef John's paste sauce visit: www.mangiamangiasauce.com

Salmon with Orange Glaze and Polenta on air and will be bringing for display at least the following, Brussels with garlic and thyme, Garlic bok choy and Cauliflower Tater Tots.

Recipe:

½ cup pulp-free orange juice

¼cup lightly packed brown sugar

1 small garlic clove, minced

¼tablespoon Louisiana hot sauce

4 boneless salmon fillets, about 5 oz. each

¾teaspoon salt

¾teaspoon pepper

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1. Place oven rack in center of oven. Preheat broiler to high. In a small skillet over medium-high heat, stir together orange juice, brown sugar and garlic. Bring to a boil and cook until thickened and glossy, 4-5 minutes. Cool to room temperature; stir in sauce.

2. Arrange fish on a broiling pan on a rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Brush liberally with some of the sauce. Broil, basting twice with sauce, until fish flakes easily with a fork, 8-10 minutes. Garnish with green onions.

Queen of Clean: Cleaning with Citrus

Citrus cleaners work well, particularly on greasy dirt. Citrus cleaners you buy in the store contain other chemicals but you can make a safe natural one yourself and it is cheap, cheap, cheap!

Mild Citrus Cleaner

This is so simple to make.

Take a quart jar and fill it with citrus peels. Use any peel or any combination of peels.

Pour over the peels enough water to cover them and fill the jar.

Allow this to marinate for about 4 weeks, giving the jar an occasional shake. At the end of 4 weeks, strain out the peels (put them down the disposal for a fresh clean, and dilute in a spray bottle by using half citrus solution and half water. Use to clean more delicate surfaces like granite, marble and travertine.

Citrus Vinegar

This is the stronger citrus cleaner. Make it by filling a quart jar with citrus peels and pouring white vinegar over them to fill the jar. Let this marinate for 4 weeks and then strain out peels and dilute in a spray bottle using half citrus vinegar solution and half white vinegar. This can be used to clean stovetops, bathroom surfaces, mirrors and floors. It even works on the grill and outdoor furniture. Not for use on stone or marble surfaces. It's great for tough jobs.

Dishwasher Cleaning

Put a used ½ lemon in the silverware basket on the dishwasher prior to turning it on to cut grease on dishes and clean the dishwasher.

Chrome Faucets

Rub chrome with ½ a lemon, even one you have squeezed will work. Rub all over, let sit a few minutes and then buff to a clean shine.

Furniture Polish

Combine 1 cup of olive oil and ¼ cup lemon juice in a small labeled jar. Shake well prior to each use. Apply a little to a soft cloth and rub on wood furniture and then buff to a shine.

Garbage Disposal

Clean and deodorize the garbage disposal by putting citrus peels in it and running with cold water for a few minutes. It cleans out the holes on the disposal and leaves behind a fresh smell.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292