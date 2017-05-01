YCSO deputies arrest suspect linked to string of burglaries

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a warrant suspect in Cordes Lakes Sunday.

According to YCSO, their deputies spotted 29-year-old James Scott sitting in a vehicle parked at a Family Dollar store.

Officials say Scott had been linked to several burglaries in the Cordes Lake community over the past six months involving many victims.

When Scott saw the deputies, when he fled the scene.

Authorities say they initiated a foot pursuit as Scott ran along Hitching Post Way.

Scott ran out of sight and was later spotted by a DPS Ranger Helicopter crew just after 5 p.m. in a remote ranch area.

YCSO officials say their deputies were nearby and able to intercept Scott utilizing directions from the DPS crew.

Officials say Scott resisted briefly and was placed into custody without further incident.

Scott was booked on several warrants and charged with resisting arrest. He remains in the Camp Verde Detention Center.

Scott's girlfriend, Miranda Morella, 18, was also arrested for allegedly hindering prosecution. Morella was booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center, according to a news release.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.