Teen driver in critical condition after car hits guardrail in Peoria

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a teen driver is in critical condition after a car crashed through a guardrail in Peoria Monday morning.

According to officials, they responded to the rescue call after 1 a.m. at AZ-74 and North Castle Hot Springs Road.

DPS officials say four teenagers were inside the car at the time of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for about an hour to land the helicopter for hospital transport.

Two other teenagers had minor injuries and were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

One of the other passengers refused transport.

The crash is under investigation.

