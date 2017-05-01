Speak of the Devils Podcast: Sun Devil Summer School

Spring is over, but things are just heating up for Sun Devil football.

Speak of the Devils is back, and we're joined in studio by ASU insiders Hod Rabino and Ralph Amsden of DevilsDigest.com for a roundtable discussion of the key issues surrounding the program heading into summer.

We kick off the show with a look at the newest Sun Devil roster additions before discussing ASU's recent NFL Draft performance...or lack thereof. How much of a concern is it, and how can it improve?

Next up is a chat with ASU safety—and new father—Marcus Ball, who tells us about how fatherhood is treating him, the up-and-comers in the secondary, and why this year's defense will be different.

Then it's time for summer school. We hand out our important assignments to each of the position groups, outlining exactly what we need to see from them over the summer to earn a winning grade.

