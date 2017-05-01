Sheriff Penzone, other officials cook to support abused children

Along with the food, the event had a live auction and a raffle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They raised more than $50,000 for Childhelp, which supports abused children. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The more than two dozen chefs were judged by professional chefs. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

County Attorney Bill Montgomery was also there. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

State and county officials and business men made their favorite dishes for charity. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Folks saw a softer side of law enforcement when some officials put on their chef hats all for a good cause.

The 25 Men Who Think They Can Cook event was held at Aunt Chilada's Restaurant in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, County Attorney Bill Montgomery, Arizona Department of Child Safety Director Greg McKay and others whipped up their favorite dishes.

The more than two dozen chefs were judged by professional chefs. There was a people's choice award and the best chef award.

Penzone made Amaretto Cake and Kahlua Cake.

"I was responsible for making the desserts but I did not win the competition," Penzone said. "But all the kids are going to be winners tonight because we raised money."

Along with the food, the event had a live auction and a raffle.

They raised more than $50,000 for Childhelp, which supports abused children. Childhelp’s Advocacy Center in downtown Phoenix is a one stop shop for abused children with local police, doctors and counselors on duty 24/7.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Five children die every day in the U.S. from abuse or neglect.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.