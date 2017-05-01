Arizona woman named first runner-up in 2017 Miss Indian World pageant

From left to right: Mykhal Mendoza, Raven Swamp, and Shanley Spence. (SOURCE: James Korenchen Public Relations)

A woman from Whiteriver was named first runner-up on Saturday in the 2017 Miss Indian World pageant.

Mykhal Mendoza, a member of the White Mountain Apache and Navajo tribes, received the honor at the 34th annual Gathering of Nations, regarded as "the most prominent Native American powwow in the world," according to a news release.

Mendoza was among 23 Native American women who competed in the areas of tribal knowledge, dancing ability, public speaking and personality assessment, according to the news release.

Raven Swamp, 23, from Kahnawake, Quebec, was crowned the 2017 Miss Indian World.

