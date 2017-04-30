Dozens beautify school playground in Goodyear

Dozens of people spent their Saturday afternoon making a school playground more beautiful.

Eliseo C. Felix School's playground was updated with a lot more color. Volunteers painted hopscotch and four square courts on the concrete in primary colors. They also stripped and repainted the basketball court.

Before they started painting, the area only had a few stripes and faded paint.

"Things to give the kids better activities and more colorful than what they were currently playing on," Don Pitt with Home Depot said.

The volunteers were part of Home Depot and Playworks.

The principal plans to record the big reveal on Monday so the volunteers can see the kids' reactions.

"I'm hoping for a lot of excitement," Pitt said.

