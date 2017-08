Firefighters were battling a brush fire that forced street closures Sunday evening in Glendale.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. near 67th and Glendale avenues.

Glendale Avenue was closed between 67th and 69th avenues as fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

No additional information was immediately available.

