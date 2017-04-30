New photo enforcement cameras in Chandler to be activated Monday

With the new cameras, the City of Chandler has a total of 12 intersections that have photo enforcement cameras. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Another intersection in Chandler will have photo enforcement cameras activated. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Photo enforcement cameras at a Chandler intersection will start taking pictures of law-breaking drivers on Monday, May 1.

The cameras are at the intersection of McQueen and Queen Creek roads and will only monitor drivers going north or south on McQueen.

[MAP: Photo enforcement cameras in Chandler]

While the cameras will be turned on on Monday, violators will only receive a warning during the month of May. On Thursday, June 1, citations will be given to drivers caught speeding or running the red light at the intersection.

With the new cameras, the City of Chandler has a total of 12 intersections that have photo enforcement cameras. The city received the cameras from American Traffic Solutions. All of the cameras monitor for red light runners and speeders.

[DOWNLOAD: Phoenix Traffic App]

Five intersections became fully operational on June 20, 2016. Two additional intersections became fully operational on Oct. 1, 2016.

Four more intersections became fully operational on Dec. 1, 2016.

[READ MORE: Photo enforcement cameras go live at 4 Chandler intersections Tuesday (Oct. 31, 2016)]

All 12 intersections with photo enforcement cameras in Chandler are listed below.

Eastbound Ray Road at Alma School Road

Westbound and southbound Warner Road at Alma School Road

Westbound Chandler Boulevard at Kyrene Road

Southbound and eastbound McClintock Drive at Ray Road

Westbound Chandler Boulevard at Dobson Road

Westbound and southbound Alma School Road at Queen Creek Road

Eastbound Ray Road at Rural Road

Southbound Arizona Avenue at Warner Road

Southbound Arizona Avenue at Ray Road

Southbound Arizona Avenue at Ocotillo Road

Southbound and Westbound Dobson Road at Ray Road

Southbound and Northbound McQueen Road at Queen Creek Road

As always, the Chandler Police Department reminds drivers to be alert when driving, avoid distractions and follow all traffic laws.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.