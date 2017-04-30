Woman says note from Chinese 'prisoner' was hidden in new purse

A Sierra Vista woman says she believes she found a note from a Chinese "prisoner" pleading for help, claiming he or she was being forced to work under abusive conditions.

The woman said the purse was bought at a Wal-Mart. After she found the note, written in Chinese, the woman had the note translated three times to be certain it was correct.

The note's author said he or she is a prisoner in China, and forced to work about 14 hours a day with little food or medical attention.

Similar letters to the one the Sierra Vista woman had translated have been traced back to stores such as K-Mart in the past.

The woman said she doesn't have the means to help the prisoner, but hopes something comes out of sharing the note.

