Freebies and discounts during Teacher Appreciation Week

Every week we should appreciate teachers but there's a special local Teacher Appreciation Week that starts on May 1.

Some businesses are offering free or discounted items in order to thank teachers for all their hard work. The goodies will also probably help them last until summer break.

Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa is giving away a free pizza to teachers from Monday, May 1 to Friday, May 5.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a buy-one-get-one-free offer on burritos, salads, bowls and tacos on Tuesday, May 2 from 3 p.m. to close.

Harkins Theatres is giving teachers a free medium popcorn when they see a movie during the week.

Mane Attraction Salon is offering 50 percent off haircuts to teachers on Tuesday, May 9.

GoFundMe has launched a "We Love Teachers" national contest where they will donate $1,000 to 100 campaigns that are for and by K-12 teachers. To be eligible to win a $1,000 donation, campaign organizers must create a campaign by May 8 and raise over $500 by May 18.

