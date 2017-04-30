Valley veteran receives much-needed new car

The Arizona Diamondbacks' mascot was there too and gave Kelley a new D-backs jersey. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Tony Kelley is a Valley veteran who received a 2015 Chevy Malibu so he doesn't have to walk to his job. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley veteran who walks 10 miles round trip to his job received a much-need gift.

Tony Kelley was given keys to a 2015 Chevy Malibu on Sunday afternoon outside of Chase Field.

He served three tours in Iraq but returning home wasn't easy.

"There's a lot of readjustment to have to do because now you have to turn off that combat mode since you're coming back to the civilian side," Kelley said.

He went through some personal struggles and financial hardships.

"It took a toll on me and I lost everything I worked hard for," Kelley said.

He got a job as a security guard but public transportation isn't available during his graveyard shifts so he walks 5 miles each way. The new set of wheels is something he desperately needs.

"It's overwhelming. I'm overwhelmed because I've never been in this situation before and I think, 'Is this really happening?' Is it really happening to me right now because I can't believe it," Kelley said.

The gift was made possible by the Recycled Rides program which collaborates to repair and donate vehicles to those who need it. GEICO provided the car and Caliber Collision did the repairs.

"Anytime you see somebody who's made the sacrifices for our country that Tony has made but also seeing that person putting in an effort to make things happen in terms of career, health care helping others and the difference a car can make in the ability to do that," Shane Wheeler with GEICO said.

The car is going to be a huge help for Kelley.

"Something many of us take for granted will now make a huge difference in one veteran's life," Wheeler said.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' mascot was there too and gave Kelley a new D-backs jersey.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.