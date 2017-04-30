Elderly man fatally struck crossing street in Tempe

An elderly man died Saturday night after he was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing a street in Tempe, police said.

The collision happened around 10:38 p.m. near Broadway Road and McClintock Drive, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was no indication of DUI for the driver.

No additional information was immediately available.

