Authorities identify man who shot his wife Sunday

A woman remains in critical condition after being shot by her husband Sunday afternoon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett said 51-year-old Karl Lepak shot his wife after they got into a fight at their home near Pinnacle Peak Road and 123rd Avenue. It happened just before 1 p.m.

She was taken by helicopter to John C. Lincoln Hospital.

It all started when they got into a verbal confrontation and Lepak said he "snapped" because he was tired of her cussing at him, court documents said. That's when he grabbed a metal water bottle and hit her in the back of the head because "her face was beautiful," police said.

He also put his arm around her neck to choke her until she passed out because she would not stop yelling at him, court documents said. Later that night, according to court paperwork, Lepak told police that he was lying in bed with his wife when he discovered a 9 mm handgun under a pillow on the bed.

He told police his wife then became agitated and as Lepak tried to pull the gun away from her, he pulled the trigger. She was struck in the chest with the exit wound on her back.

Lepak called 911 and police said the victim could be heard saying, "My husband shot me."

He then reportedly said he accidentally shot his wife.

In the probable cause statement, it says the couple have been married for about six years and have two children together. It also says that there have been numerous times Maricopa Sheriff officials have responded to incidents of domestic violence between Lepak and his wife.

Neighbors said the two kids are young, a boy and a girl. They also said there have been issues in the house in the past.

Deputies arrested Lepak at the home and took him to the county jail.

Gillett said Lepak faces three counts of aggravated assault.

During his first court appearance, his bail was set at $250,000.

