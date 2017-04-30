Arizona State Hospital patient escapes off-site treatment

Randy Layton made his escape from the Red Wok Buffet near 34th Street and Thomas Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A patient at Arizona State Hospital fled from regularly scheduled off-site treatment Saturday evening. The patient dodged state hospital staff in the escape and removed his GPS tracking device.

Surveillance footage of 37-year-old sex offender Randy Layton shows him making his escape from the Red Wok Buffet near 34th Street and Thomas Road.

Sue Zhu is an employee who showed us the footage of Layton. Layton was brought here for his "exposure outing" by the Arizona State Hospital. In the footage, you can see him wearing a black shirt and hat as he walks in with two other men.

“He came and eat and pay at the front," Zhu said.

[Photo: Randy Layton]

She then saw someone run after him. Zhu then ran out and says she saw Layton running east down Thomas Road.

“I have no idea what happened. I just saw, why you run out like suddenly!” Zhu said.

Phoenix police says after making his escape, Layton's ankle monitor was found near Dunlap Avenue and Central Avenue about 10 miles away from the restaurant he fled.

Layton is considered to be a moderate risk for potential harm to others. Hospital staff immediately called the Phoenix Police Department when the incident occurred and will continue to work with police during the investigation, Arizona Department of Health Services said.

Layton is described as a white man, 5'8", 211 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

The patient is part of the Arizona Community Protection and Treatment Center which is a program mandated by the Arizona legislature to provide supervision, care and treatment to men deemed sexually violent persons who have already completed a prison sentence. All admissions and discharges from this treatment center are court ordered.

The Arizona State Hospital says they are working to assess the security of all off-site treatment activity.

If you have any information please contact Phoenix Police at (602) 534-2121 or (602) 262-6141 after hours. You can also email phoenix.tips.ppd@phoenix.gov.

Randy Layton, 37. Ran from AZStateHospital off-site treatment. Call @phoenixpolice if spotted. pic.twitter.com/Qk0LqxOfre — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 30, 2017

