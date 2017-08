A 12-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound near Gilbert and Ocotillo in Chandler.

Chandler police responded to a gunshot wound call on Sunday morning where a 12-year-old boy had been shot. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

Chandler police have confirmed that this was a suicide.

