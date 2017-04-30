Warmer weather ahead with first 100 degree day likely next week

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A warming trend kicks off Sunday, with the first 100-degree highs of the year in Phoenix likely next week.

After the weekend started with cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona, highs will be five to 10 degrees warmer this afternoon. In Phoenix, the forecast high is 86 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at five to 15 mph.

High pressure building over the region through next week will force temperatures to climb each afternoon and keep skies generally clear. In Metro Phoenix, look for highs in the low 90s Monday, with triple-digits expected Thursday and Friday. Occasional breezes will kick up each day, but should remain below advisory levels.

A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect Sunday for Maricopa County. Ozone is expected to exceed federal guidelines. Those with respiratory issues and children should limit outdoor activity. Burning is also discouraged.

Forecast models indicate a low pressure system could impact Arizona next weekend, producing some precipitation and a bringing a cool down. We'll keep you updated on that throughout the week.

