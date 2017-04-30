Warmer weather ahead with first 100 degree day likely next week

Warmer weather ahead with first 100 degree day likely next weekPosted: Updated:
The Old Farmer's Almanac is 225 years old
For each of the past 225 years, the Old Farmer’s Almanac has been published.More >
Sole survivor of Antelope Canyon flash flood describes horrific tragedy 20 years later
Every summer in Arizona, we're reminded that dangerous flash floods will develop without warning.More >
Rainbows
They are pretty, colorful and make for great photographs when you can catch one. But is there really a pot of gold at the end of them? You guessed it we are going to talk about rainbows in this week’s weather blog.More >
A funnel cloud was spotted near Superior this week
Tornado vs funnel clouds. Can you tell the difference?
This week a small funnel cloud was spotted near Florence. Many times when a pic like this pops up, some are quick to shout "Tornado!" Not so fast! There is one simple difference between a funnel and tornado.More >
A dozen years & a few lessons learned
This week marks 12 years for me at 3TV! I'm reflecting on those dozen years with the top five lessons I've learned.More >
The monsoon monster beetle
I just cleaned one of these guys out of my pool this week - The Palo Verde Beetle!More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
Marine Layer
The Southern California marine layer explained
Another escape for the DeMartino Family from the heat and this time we head to Southern California. Basically, the spot most “zonies” head to every summer.More >
Some good (and bad) news about the Phoenix heat
Let's start with the good. Temperatures are on their downward slide from here on out in Phoenix!More >
It never rains in MY neighborhood!
People constantly tell me it never rains in THEIR neighborhood. Truth be told, there are some parts of the Valley more favored for storms during the monsoon season. But even Mother Nature likes to break her own rules sometimes.More >
