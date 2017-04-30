False fire alarm causes evacuation at Scottsdale apartment complex

Officials with the Scottsdale Fire Department say about 50-70 residents returned to their apartments after they determined there was no fire early Sunday morning.

Scottsdale fire responded to the 7300 block of Stetson Drive for reports of a fire on the fourth floor of the Stetson apartment complex.

Officials said that about 50-70 residents had to be evacuated as a result.

As fire crews arrived, they found several discharged extinguishers on the fourth floor including one in the main elevator.

Officials added that after they conducted a thorough search, they determined all extinguishers were discharged for no emergency reason.

Residents were able to return to their apartments afterward.

