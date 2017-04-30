Police search for knife-wielding robbery suspects

Police were searching for two knife-wielding men who allegedly robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Phoenix, according to a news release.

The robbery occurred April 18 in the 3400 block of W. Glendale Avenue when one of the two suspects allegedly walked toward the pharmacy and jumped over the counter with a knife. The man then allegedly put all of the boxes of diabetic strips into a garbage bag, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The man then ran to the front of the store where the other suspect was waiting. An employee tried to lock the doors, but the second suspect pulled out a knife and held it to the employee's neck, according to the news release.

Both suspects fled the store in a vehicle waiting outside.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.