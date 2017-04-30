Police search for pizza shop robbery suspects

Police were searching for a man and a woman who allegedly robbed a Little Caesar's Pizza in Phoenix, according to a news release.

The robbery occurred March 1 in the 2400 block of E. Baseline Road when the two suspects walked into the business after all of the customers left, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The man and woman approached an employee and pretended they were going to make a purchase. The female suspect demanded money from the register and showed a black handgun in her waistband, while the male suspect looked out, according to the news release.

The employee was not able to open the register and both suspects fled in a dark blue van, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.