Ever been curious about how the law works?

Next week marks the chance to find out more. Monday, May 1 is National Law Day.

National Law Day was envisioned in 1957 by then-ABA (American Bar Association) President Charles S. Rhyne as a national day to recognize the country's commitment to the rule of law, and established by President Dwight Eisenhower the following year.

Congress issued a joint resolution in 1961 designating May 1 as the official Law Day. Many civic groups and bar associations celebrate with a month of programs, presentations and events. This year's topic is the 14th Amendment.

Topics up for discussion include same-sex marriage, immigration, Black Lives Matter and human rights.

The panel will be moderated by Judge Pam Gates of the Superior Court.

Date: Monday, May 1, 2017

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Sandra Day OConnor College of Law at the Beus Center for Law and Society,

Address: 111 East Taylor, Phoenix

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

