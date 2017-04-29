Sawmill Fire in southern AZ now 94 percent contained

Crews battling the Sawmill Fire in southern Arizona have the wildfire nearly contained.

As of Sunday evening, fire officials reported that the Sawmill fire is at 46,991 acres and is now 94 percent contained.

Officials tallied the total personnel working the fire at 306 people, about half of what it was yesterday and a significant drop off from the 799 people that have been battling the fire the last couple of days.

Firefighters said personnel numbers will be down to about 50 on Monday.

The wind was the biggest issue, but officials say all fire lines have held up.

Officials said pre-evacuation was lifted for J-6 and Rain Valley at 6:00 a.m. No evacuations or pre-evacuations remain.

There will be some travel delays on State Route 83 between Interstate 10 and Sonoita as crews repair guardrail damage from the Sawmill Fire. The affected area is from about milepost 41 to 44, crews said.

"One spark can start a wildfire, said Public Information Officer, Sandra Lopez of the Incident Management Team. "It can do serious damage to natural resources. Please be vigilant in national parks and national forests."

Airplanes and helicopters being used to fight the Sawmill Fire were grounded again on Friday, April 28, because of windy conditions in the area.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect again Saturday until 8 p.m. Northwest winds of 12 to 17 mph will increase mid-morning to 17 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Officials warn there is still a risk for active fire in the Sawmill Fire area.

The Hilton Ranch area northwest of the Sawmill Fire has been released from pre-evacuation.

The U.S. Border Patrol said Thursday one of its agents was being investigated for possibly starting the fire while off duty and shooting a gun recreationally.

