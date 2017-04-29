ADOT making stretch of I-17 freeway a 'smooth' ride

A 10-mile stretch of the I-17 freeway in Phoenix is getting a makeover to give motorists a "smooth" commute.

Crews are about halfway done with resurfacing 10 miles of the I-17 freeway between Dunlap and 19th avenues, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The $9.8 million I-17 Improvement Project resurfaces the road with rubberized asphalt between downtown and north Phoenix. Crews have already paved six miles of the freeway southbound and five miles northbound, according to the news release.

The paving has required sections of the freeway to be closed in one direction on most weekends until some time in June, according to the news release.

ADOT crews are trying to limit the project's impact on traffic, including scheduling paving northbound this weekend with fans heading to Arizona Diamondbacks games and other events. There also will not be any closure over Memorial Day, according to the news release.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

