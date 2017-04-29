Neighbors, businesses surprise family with new backyard

The community in the west Valley came together today to surprise their neighbors who have been going through some hard times. They now have a place where they can relax and be a family.

On this Saturday, neighbors in Surprise came together to build something meaningful for one of their friends.

"There are so many people that don't even know the Raskeys that are out here helping and have donated money and time," said neighbor and friend Monica Mellan. She said 6-year-old Colin was diagnosed with brain cancer about a month ago.

"He had a brain tumor the size of a woman's fist in his tiny head," Mellan said. Colin has been at the hospital ever since.

So, the people in this community decided to surprise the family with a new backyard.

'"When they come home, they can have friends and family over and hang out and finally somewhat get to relax," Mellan said.

"Anything we can do to make it easier for this family when they come home, enjoy their yard, and not worry about their yard and a bunch of work and maintenance," said David Bell with Advant-Edge Decorative Curbing and Landscaping. He said nearly a dozen other businesses stepped up to help.

"No matter what, if I call half these guys, they're going to be there," Bell said. "It's not just me that puts in the time, but everyone else that helps us out."

"They're friends and that's what you do for your friends," Mellan said.

We're told Colin gets home on May 5. If you would like to help the family, click here.

