Child started a house fire in Phoenix that left a man burned

A man suffered burns in a house fire that was started by a child in the home Saturday evening. The fire has displaced the child and his mother as well as three other children who live in the home, fire officials said.

The child later admitted to starting the fire.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in the 3100 block of 89th Drive near Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

A 41-year-old man suffered second and third degree burns to his lower legs and hands. He was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital. The family inside the home was able to escape the fire without injuries, fire officials said.

The fire burned two bedrooms and spread into the attic space of the house, fire officials said.

Firefighters believe Saturday's winds may be the reason the fire spread so quickly.

The house was a total loss and all of the family's possessions were burned. The mother said thankfully her family got out of the house safely.

