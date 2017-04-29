Phoenix man offering reward for return of late wife's wedding ring

­­

A north Phoenix man is offering a reward for the return of an item that is very important to him. Marvin Huffaker was out of town last week, and when his son stopped by to check on the family’s cat, he found the home had been turned upside down by burglars.

Huffaker says the thieves stole sensitive documents and credit cards, but the only thing he cares about getting back is his late wife’s wedding ring.

Amy Huffaker passed away a couple years ago from ovarian cancer. Since then, his wedding ring and her wedding ring have been stored in their daughter’s jewelry box. The burglars swiped everything inside.

‘We were young when we got married and we didn’t have any money so these were fairly inexpensive,” said Huffaker.

“I don’t even care. No questions, I just need them back.”

Huffaker is offering a $1,000 cash reward for the return of the rings. And he doesn’t care if the thief himself hands them over.

“I’ll wish him luck,” said Huffaker. “I’ll hope for the best and maybe he can make some better choices. I feel sorry for that person honestly.”

Phoenix Police are investigating.

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness and leave a tip anonymously. Huffaker can be reached at mhuffaker@redjuju.com.

