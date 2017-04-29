'Goose-cam' keeps an eye on gaggle of geese about to hatch

After weeks of waiting for April the giraffe to give birth, we're all familiar with "Giraffe Cam."

Now, there's "Goose Cam."

A gaggle of six baby geese is expected to hatch any day now in Omaha, Nebraska.

But this isn't happening in the wild.

It will happen, fittingly, right outside a hospital.

The mama and papa goose have been nicknamed Alice and Ralph after the couple in "the Honeymooners." Why? Like the TV characters, they bicker a lot.

The geese have been nesting right outside the hospital for 12 years now.

And this year, Alice and Ralph are nesting in a very appropriate location: in a large flowerpot just outside the maternity ward.

CHI health has been sharing a live "Goose Cam" view on YouTube.

Once the goslings arrive, security staff will stop traffic whenever mom takes the kids to the nearby lake.

