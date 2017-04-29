Contractors to begin commercial composting operation

A company has found new ways and opportunities to compost tree limbs, needles and small trunks amid a massive forest-thinning project in the Flagstaff area to protect against wildfires.

Good Earth Power AZ is set to begin its commercial compost operation after the company received a two-year temporary use permit from the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

The contracting company has the largest contract in the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and has been trying to begin this production for two years. It is partnered with Flagstaff's Roots Composting, and Roots Composting founder Kevin Ordean serves as the director of soils for Good Earth.

The operation will use chipped biomass from the forest and organic food waste gathered from places such as coffee shops, grocery store and restaurants for its compost, according to Ordean's permit application.

Good Earth wants to begin its operation at a 40-acre site in Valle near Highway 64. Company officials say the new operation will employ 15 people and require 30 truck trips per day.

The amount of trips did leave some commissioners with concerns over safety risks posed by the large trucks. All commissioners expressed support for further forest restoration opportunities.

