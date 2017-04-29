Woman offers $4K reward for missing dog

A woman is offering $4,000 for the return of her dog. The woman, Kelly Ferreira, knows the importance of finding lost dogs quickly because she works with the county shelter taking care of rescue dogs.

Ferriera's work with local shelters has prompted the rescue community to raise money for a reward for the dog's safe return.

The reward has reached $4,000. The dog was in the care of a friend of Ferreira when she went missing.

The dog is a 6 pound Yorkie named Stormy who is blind in one eye. She is microchipped but was not wearing her collar and identification at the time of her disappearance.

Stormy was last seen near 102nd Avenue and Southern. Anyone with information is asked to email rescue@rescueangelsaz.com

