Man arrested at border trying to smuggle fentanyl

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales arrested a 28-year-old Mexican man Wednesday for attempting to smuggle 23 pounds of fentanyl.

Officers at the Dennis DeConcini crossing referred the man for a secondary inspection of his Chevy SUV as he attempted to enter through the SENTRI lane. A CBP narcotics-detection canine alerted to the vehicle’s dashboard area, where officers found the drugs behind the radio. The drugs are estimated to be worth approximately $378,000.

According to information posted on DEA.gov, Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid, prescribed for severe chronic pain, or breakthrough pain, to patients who are already receiving opioid medication. It is considered to be about 100 times more potent than morphine.

CBP officers seized the drugs, and turned the subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.