Less winds and cooler temperatures ahead for the weekend

Winds are easing up, and temperatures are cooling off for the start of the weekend around the Valley.

A storm system that helped produced wind gusts of 50 mph in Metro Phoenix Friday afternoon is moving towards the Four Corners region Saturday. While winds will be much lighter, occasional northerly gusts will kick up from time to time around the Valley and the high country.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the Lower Colorado River Valley and across portions of Southeast Arizona Saturday. Wind gusts here of 35 mph combined with relative humidity below ten percent will create a high fire danger in these areas.

Winds around the Valley will come from the northwest at speeds of 10 to 15 mph both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny. Look for a high of 82 Saturday in Phoenix with 86 Sunday. The seasonal average high for this time of the year is 89.

A few thunderstorms will pop up across Eastern Arizona Saturday as the storm system meanders in the area. Otherwise, quieter weather for this area is expected Sunday as high pressure starts to build into the region from the west.

A big warming trend will take shape through the new week as high pressure strengthens. The first 100s of 2017 for Phoenix are possible Thursday.

A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa County Sunday. Ozone levels are expected to exceed federal health guidelines, and may continue to do so Monday and Tuesday. Ozone can make breathing difficult. Limit outdoor activity during this time.

