Police: One person shot after argument at 27th Avenue and McDowell Road

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, two parties got into an argument outside of an Arco gas station just after midnight.

One person was shot in the leg.

According to Phoenix police, the victim was in the process of being transported to a local hospital, when the driver got nervous.

Officials said that driver pulled over nearby, leaving the injured person in the car.

Phoenix police officials added the shooting victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was located near the 2800 block of West McDowell Road.

Authorities say that several witnesses were contacted, but no substantial information as to the circumstances surrounding the shooting was provided.

The victim is expected to survive the injury and the investigation is ongoing.

There’s no word yet if there are any suspects at large.

