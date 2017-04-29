Crews battle winds to put out house fire on top of mountain

Firefighters battled high winds to put out a house fire Friday night on top of a mountain in Phoenix, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported just before 10 p.m. near 1500 E. Lupine Avenue, situated on top of a steep mountain, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

A woman inside the home was able to safely escape, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to put out most of the blaze within less than an hour.

"This fire was a unique situation for crews tonight," said Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department.

"We've got a home perched on top of a hill. We've got a road that is inaccessible for a fire truck. Strong winds, a very fast aggressive fire," he said.

Firefighters made their way up the mountain with multiple hose lines. The back of the home was destroyed but the front was saved, McDade said.

No injuries were reported.

