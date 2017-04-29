Arizona Game and Fish: Stop calling about mangy coyotes

The Arizona Game and Fish Department wants the public to stop calling them about mangy coyotes in the Tucson area.

The department released a statement stating while it's "appreciative of calls from the concerned public," it does not need to be contacted for coyotes with mange.

Mange is a disease in canines caused by various types of mites.

The department states it has taken about 12 of these calls in the past four weeks. It says not to call unless the coyote puts the public in danger or is alive but not moving.

