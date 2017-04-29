Crime sweep in Pinal County nets 20 arrests, narcotic seizures

A crime sweep in three cities across Pinal County led authorities to 20 arrests and drug seizures, sheriff's officials announced Friday.

Over two days, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office worked with several agencies to locate and arrest people with outstanding warrants, according to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities arrested 20 people for felony and misdemeanor warrants, DUI violations, drug possession and misdemeanors.

Authorities also seized 48 grams of marijuana and four "oxy," according to the news release.

The most recent crime suppression operation led to 30 arrests, two search warrants, and the arrest of a man wanted in an armed robbery.

