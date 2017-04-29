Summer camp offers coding and game design for kids

"We coded these controls so we could move the drones around," said Delores Porter, a student at CODAKID.

It's a summer camp like no other.

"It's cool to use this little thing; they are more than just toys," said Catalina Larson, a student at CODAKID.

One of the many computer programming class at CODAKID teaches students how to control drones.

"You put in different code so if you want it to go up or down or side to side or different movements," said Catalina.

The students are in the classroom from 9 a.m to 5 p.m., for a week, learning to read and understand code so they themselves can one day.

"I want to be a mechanical engineer," said Delores.

"To maybe create something like a game or new technology," said Catalina.

"It's a field that is growing faster than we can put people to work," said Austin Larson, an instructor at CODAKID.

Once the students get the programming down it's time for them to have fun with the drones. They set out on missions, like rescues and battling, obstacle courses and drone bowling.

"I thought it was super cool and good experience," said Delores.

"It's just a fun experience to learn to navigate and program different stuff," said Catalina.

"We want to prepare the kids with 21st-century skills and it's very valuable for them for their future we want to prepare the next generation for the jobs they will need to fill," said Larson.

CODAKID has several more summer camps planned at their various Valley locations.

To sign your kids up for drone camp just click on this link.

https://codakid.com/summer-camps/

